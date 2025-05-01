Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$28,500
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
$29,000
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
$32,500
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
$42,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
$47,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
$34,900
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
$33,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Four-room apartment in the neighborhood East Smorgoni! ❤️ Four-room apartment with renovatio…
$73,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
$42,500
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
$32,000
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
$31,500
