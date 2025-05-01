Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

сommercial property
8
warehouses
3
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 117 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Restaurant 117 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a detached building of a cafe in the city of Smolevichi - not far from the cente…
$90,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go