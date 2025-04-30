Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Smalyavichy
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
$2,20M
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 8 404 m²
We bring to your attention a production complex with an area from 7.31 hectares to 11 hectar…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached warehouse with its own territory!Fenced area of ​​1.78 hectares, you can…
$183,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Smalyavichy District

сommercial property
manufacture buildings
shops
Realting.com
Go