  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 350 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Warehouse 350 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached building with its own territory of 400 sq.m.Fenced territory of 10 acres…
$55,000
