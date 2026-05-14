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Offices for Sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

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Office 2 156 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Office 2 156 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 2 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of warehouseAddress: Smolevichi, Trade St., 20BArea: 2,155.5 m23 km from the highway Br…
$1,08M
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