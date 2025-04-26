Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Cottage in Lucniki, Belarus
Cottage
Lucniki, Belarus
Area 141 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ag. Archers, 2 km from Slutsk, 2003 built. The house has gas he…
$69,500
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
