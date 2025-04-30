Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sluck
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Sluck, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 144 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Office 144 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative premises for sale, located at 120 Lenin Street, on the 2nd floor of a 2-story…
$56,000
