  2. Belarus
  3. Senicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A wonderful offer for those who are looking for a cozy house in the suburbs of Minsk! Sol…
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque historical place near Minsk! Description: We offer you …
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
We present to your attention a house in Skorinichi, Senitsky, 3.6 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$110,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Cottage for a large family is for sale, located on a plot of 15 acres, 10 km from the Moscow…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
House of Kanyuti for sale 5 minutes from Moscow on the Slutsk highwayThe house is heated by …
$79,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Leave a request
House in Senitsa, Belarus
House
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 93 m²
1. Location: the house is located in a picturesque place, 100 meters from the house flows th…
$93,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Skarynichy, Belarus
7 room house
Skarynichy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to your attention the house in the village of Skorinichi, Senitsky s/s. 3.6 km fr…
$110,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
