Houses with garage for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

10 properties total found
House in Yubiliejny, Belarus
House
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Offered a great place to live house in P. Jubilee. Minsk region, Minsk region. 1.5 km from M…
$115,000
2 bedroom house in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A wonderful offer for those who are looking for a cozy house in the suburbs of Minsk! Sol…
$80,000
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
We present to your attention a house in Skorinichi, Senitsky, 3.6 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$110,000
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
House of Kanyuti for sale 5 minutes from Moscow on the Slutsk highwayThe house is heated by …
$79,990
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica_______________A unique work of modern archi…
$430,000
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for a cozy house in the suburbs of Minsk! A nice h…
$80,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
7 room house in Skarynichy, Belarus
7 room house
Skarynichy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to your attention the house in the village of Skorinichi, Senitsky s/s. 3.6 km fr…
$110,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica A unique work of modern architecture is fo…
$430,000
