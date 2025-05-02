Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Atolina, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Cottage for a large family is for sale, located on a plot of 15 acres, 10 km from the Moscow…
$110,000
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
