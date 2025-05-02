Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica_______________A unique work of modern archi…
$430,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica A unique work of modern architecture is fo…
$430,000
