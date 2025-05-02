Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Scomyslicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Bird" 10 km from MKAD Brest direction. Asphalted road to the house, in…
$46,000
House in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale single-family block (gas-silicate block, block + brick) residential building locate…
$530,000
House in Scomyslica, Belarus
House
Scomyslica, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a house, Minsk district, the village of Shchomyslitsa, Brest direction, 3 km fro…
$275,000
Cottage in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 222 m²
Fully ready for living and equipped with all the furniture and equipment, a cottage with a s…
$249,000
House in Aziarco, Belarus
House
Aziarco, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Tired of the bustle of the city? Looking for peace and quiet,…
$94,000
