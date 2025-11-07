Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sapockinski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
On sale garden house in the ST "Yantarnoe" Sopotskinsky S/S. Located in a picturesque place …
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sapockinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go