Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Samahvalavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
Spacious apartment in the prestigious area of Borisov ❤️ Three impassable rooms, a large kit…
$81,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Staryya Darohi, Belarus
3 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a 3-room apartment in the Old Roads! Comfort and excellent location! Ul. Komsomo…
$25,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor. ❤️For sale a cozy one-bedroom apa…
$21,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha, S/T "Jubilee-68" (R-n Ag. Ratomka) 11 km from Minsk. Around the camaraderie. A waterp…
$26,000
Leave a request
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
For sale a cozy country house with furniture 26 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovic…
$12,950
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
Three-bedroom apartment in a popular area - everything for a comfortable life! ❤️ Looking fo…
$41,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on the street. Soviet, 97 in th…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready apartment in a brick house ❤️ For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment with renovation …
$46,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Modern residential building of blocks, built in 2013. The area of the house on the NSS is 17…
$83,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/9
A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center is your ideal home! ❤️ For sale a cozy one-bedroo…
$31,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go