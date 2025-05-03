Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
House with large well-maintained plot ❤️Warm and strong house with a plot of 16 acres. Addre…
$16,900
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is in ST "Rudenskaya Nadezhda", 1km to the railway station in Rudensk. Area total 4…
$15,400
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a residential house for year-round living in 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$19,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a dacha with a bath in ST "Porfyanik-2008" 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road Mogilev …
$36,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale in the garden partnership "Porfyanik-2008".Pukhovichi district Rudensky ad/s, 49 km…
$8,950
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 253 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic floor in the village of Anetovo, Rudensky village …
$65,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale is an excellent garden house in the village "Builder-96", near Rudensk and Uzlyany,…
$9,900
