Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rudzenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Location: Pukhovichi direction, 40 km from Moscow Ring Road, 3 km to parcel. Rudensk, 1.5 km…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
House for sale near the satellite city of Rudensk!e. islandOne-storey house 103.9 m2. Two se…
$47,000
Leave a request
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
It's for sale in Yakhont. Puhović direction. Garden house. The distance from MKAD is 35 km.…
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
We bring to your attention a residential house in the island of Pukhovichi district, Rudensk…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 253 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic floor in the village of Anetovo, Rudensky village …
$65,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go