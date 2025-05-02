Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Radaskovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the village "Syabry-83", Molodechno d…
$10,900
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with a landscaped plot of 25 acres ❤️A house in a quiet village 45 km from Minsk is wa…
$19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale dacha in the station "Dubrava" Molodechny district of Minsk region, 34 km from the …
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$8,900
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good house! Dissolved and embraced by an imitation of the beam! Inside the carriage! All com…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale dacha in S / t "Yabry-83", No 203, 40 km from Minsk. A clean house is waiting for a…
$9,300
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Syabry-83 Dacha is on sale. Of the advantages: a separate brick house 6 * 9 with a kitchen, …
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It is a good place to sell a house. Outside. Get out of the woods! The house is siding, high…
$18,900
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale a cozy country house - your perfect corner for relaxation! ❤️ Looking for a place w…
$21,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go