Houses with garage for sale in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
It is for sale in the ST Autopilot.38 km from Moscow.The area of the house is 156 m2.On the …
$39,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage 33 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction…
$10,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Dacha ST Green Dubravushka in the style of the house A-frame, 40 km from Moscow, Molodechno …
$4,990
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Looking for privacy and relaxation? Meet your perfect dacha! For sale a good cottage in the…
$20,000
2 room house in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A ready-to-use two-level house. The first floor is made of blocks (boarded and insulated fro…
$14,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! One-level residential building with an area of 120 square met…
$54,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
Properties features in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

