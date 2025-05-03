Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pruzhany District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pruzhany District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pruzhany, Belarus
House
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Excellent residential building with a terrace in PruzhanyWe offer to buy a wonderful one-sto…
$74,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pruzhany District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go