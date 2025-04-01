Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piarsajski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room house in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, fully prepared for year-round living. House made of aerated concrete blocks…
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$16,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
It's time to buy a cottage for permanent residence in ST Radiator! ❤️Fully ready for living …
$40,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes