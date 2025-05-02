Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Parsajski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
10
11 properties total found
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a new house with renovation in a modern cottage building near the forest.e. jarsevi…
$165,000
Apartment in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale 1/2 house (half house), with a separate entrance in a small village, 1 km. from Gro…
$6,300
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A plot of 25 acres is for sale, ideal for both summer holidays and permanent residence.The p…
$16,000
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Spring-93" located just 39 km. from Minsk in a picturesque plac…
$30,000
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for renovation in Jarsevich ❤️ A house on a plot of 15 acres in a landscaped village o…
$26,000
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a house with renovation (come and live!) in a quiet and picturesque village of Polu…
$24,500
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House with a large plot in a picturesque place ❤️A unique ecologically clean place surrounde…
$12,900
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
It's time to buy a cottage for permanent residence in ST Radiator! ❤️Fully ready for living …
$40,500
3 room house in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, fully prepared for year-round living. House made of aerated concrete blocks…
$39,900
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
House of 68.9 sq.m.A flat plot of regular shape with an area of 18.71 acres.The walls of the…
$15,900
Properties features in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
