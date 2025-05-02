Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Parezyrski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sharik" Perezhirsky village Council, Pukhovichi district, 33 km fro…
$7,770
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for sale in Zalesye, 33 km. from MKAD - Pukhovichi direction.The plot is well-groomed,…
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The house in Perezir is located 19 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi direction.…
$45,500
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a cottage plot with a house 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in ST Voskhod-3, Perezh…
$8,800
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a good cottage near the forestHouse from the northern forest with an area of 60.7 s…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
For sale cottage in a picturesque place in the Pukhovichi district in the village "Progress"…
$7,770
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a plot with a country house in ST "Lavoronok", 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in t…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale comfortable residential building with gas heating in d. Perezir, Broad Street, 8The…
$49,000
Leave a request
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale wooden house with all amenities in the village of Zazerka, 22 km. from MKAD. The ho…
$56,200
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Cozy, well-fed harvested cottage 44km from MKAD on a great road! Wooden   a two-story house,…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
A house (agro-estate) in a residential village of Malinniki with a working client base is fo…
$150,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go