  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Parezyrski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 189 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with all communications in the village of Zabolo…
$64,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a good cottage near the forestHouse from the northern forest with an area of 60.7 s…
$16,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$23,000
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale comfortable residential building with gas heating in d. Perezir, Broad Street, 8The…
$49,000
4 bedroom house in Zazerka, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zazerka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Transform your life with this gorgeous suburban house only 29 km from Minsk!   Imagine…
$280,000
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale wooden house with all amenities in the village of Zazerka, 22 km. from MKAD. The ho…
$56,200
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Imagine a house where every corner breathes comfort and comfort. In the picturesque agro-tow…
$280,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
A house (agro-estate) in a residential village of Malinniki with a working client base is fo…
$150,000
