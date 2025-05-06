Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paparnanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale a modern cottage in three levels - 308.5 m2, 2021 p., Ag. Semkovo, Lugova StreetGro…
$265,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$300,000
Cottage in Vishneuka, Belarus
Cottage
Vishneuka, Belarus
Area 433 m²
Beautiful cozy cottage near the Vyach reservoir.One of the most beautiful cottages in the ag…
$299,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
