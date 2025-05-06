Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale a modern cottage in three levels - 308.5 m2, 2021 p., Ag. Semkovo, Lugova StreetGro…
$265,000
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 449 m²
D. Znyanka. Dzerzhinsky Street. 1km. From the Moscow Ring Road, which allows you to feel lik…
$299,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$300,000
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 586 m²
Your dream cottage is only 7 km from Minsk! ❤️ Exclusive offer: luxury cottage with guest ho…
$299,000
Cottage in Vishneuka, Belarus
Cottage
Vishneuka, Belarus
Area 433 m²
Beautiful cozy cottage near the Vyach reservoir.One of the most beautiful cottages in the ag…
$299,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
To your attention is a house with a plot. A spacious plot of 10 acres on which are already l…
$119,900
