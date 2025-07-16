Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Palacanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Jachimouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment with a good layout 18 km from Molodechno ❤️ Spacious apartment for the whol…
$25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go