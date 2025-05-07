Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
