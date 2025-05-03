Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Negarelski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
4
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Ready manor in d. Pozhzhino in the Dzerzhinsky district, 48 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a …
$124,900
Leave a request
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, in the center of the a / g Negorele, 38 km from Mins…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy dacha! Garden Association "Pure Rosinka". Coordinates - 53.590645, 26.999903 Dzerzhins…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale two-level house with author's design. The year of construction is 2014. The wall ma…
$287,400
Leave a request
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Modern cottage of profiled timber, in a blocked house, 42 km. from Minsk on the highway M1 M…
$77,500
Leave a request
House in Rudna, Belarus
House
Rudna, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a house 37 km from Moscow on the Brest highway.The mansard type house was built in …
$67,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go