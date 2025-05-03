Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Negarelski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, in the center of the a / g Negorele, 38 km from Mins…
$75,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage with garage❤️This cozy cottage will be an ideal place to relax and spend time i…
$7,500
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy dacha! Garden Association "Pure Rosinka". Coordinates - 53.590645, 26.999903 Dzerzhins…
$16,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ A cozy country house with a flat plot in the garden partnersh…
$21,900
Leave a request
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale two-level house with author's design. The year of construction is 2014. The wall ma…
$287,400
