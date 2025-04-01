Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Niasvizski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Slavkovo, Belarus
House
Slavkovo, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Zaazierje, Belarus
House
Zaazierje, Belarus
Area 90 m²
$17,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes