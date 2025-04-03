Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
6
6 properties total found
House in Rudauka, Belarus
House
Rudauka, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House in Nesvizh ❤️ Spacious house with all communications is for sale - ideal for those who…
$24,900
House in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
A house in a picturesque corner of nature a kilometer from Nesvizh! ❤️ For sale is a wonderf…
$11,900
House in Slavkovo, Belarus
House
Slavkovo, Belarus
Area 75 m²
I sell a house in the village of Slavkovo, Nesvizh district. Nesvizh is 5 km away. The house…
$7,500
House in Rudauka, Belarus
House
Rudauka, Belarus
Area 66 m²
House for sale in a quiet, cozy, historical and cultural city of Nesvizh. Brest direction, 9…
$26,900
House in Slavkovo, Belarus
House
Slavkovo, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale a plot with a house in Slavkovo, Nesvizhsky r-n 39 acres of land. Furnace heating. …
$4,900
House in Zaazierje, Belarus
House
Zaazierje, Belarus
Area 90 m²
In the suburbs of Nesvizh, in ag. Zaozero, sold a large wooden house built in 1960. Zaozerye…
$17,500
