  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Niasvizski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Rudauka, Belarus
House
Rudauka, Belarus
Area 83 m²
$24,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Slavkovo, Belarus
House
Slavkovo, Belarus
Area 41 m²
$4,900
House in Slavkovo, Belarus
House
Slavkovo, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$7,500
House in Rudauka, Belarus
House
Rudauka, Belarus
Area 66 m²
$26,900
House in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
$11,900
House in Zaazierje, Belarus
House
Zaazierje, Belarus
Area 90 m²
$17,500
