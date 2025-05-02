Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, you drove and rejoice - the extreme section,   18.76 acres in…
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale wooden house with furniture in Osoka. It's a sturdy timber house. The floors are wo…
$22,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go