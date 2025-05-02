Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, you drove and rejoice - the extreme section,   18.76 acres in…
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A residential house of 68.6 sq.m., a land plot with an area of 25.0 acres, is for sale in th…
$24,500
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale wooden house with furniture in Osoka. It's a sturdy timber house. The floors are wo…
$22,500
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi …
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Sold   Cozy house for a large family at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Novo…
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House for sale in Dudichi, 30 km from Minsk.Just 30 minutes to the metro station Slutsky hot…
$58,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go