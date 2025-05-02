Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 112 m²
The pearl of Belarus, yeah. Naroch attracts millions of tourists, a unique nature reserve an…
$106,000
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale on the shore of Lake Naroch (the first coastline) in the resort village of Naroch c…
$310,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Harmonious and multifunctional house near the tourist complex House for sale in a unique co…
$121,900
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in a picturesque agricultural town of Nar…
$79,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Two houses for sale at the price of one in the territory of Narochansky National Park!!! A h…
$31,900
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer a unique offer - two wonderful houses near the lake in Kuzmici. Minsk region., Myad…
$51,500
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a cozy, stylish house in a picturesque place in the agro-town of Naroch, a 20-minut…
$75,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
I will sell the estate in a picturesque place of the Myadel district! The village of Strugol…
$51,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch in Simone! Minsk region., Myadel dist…
$57,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch, 3 km from Kp. Naroch, Simone's. Mins…
$57,000
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 234 m²
Three-level house built in 2009, located in the agro-town of Naroch. The area of the house i…
$79,000
Properties features in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
