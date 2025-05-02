Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Harmonious and multifunctional house near the tourist complex House for sale in a unique co…
$121,900
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in a picturesque agricultural town of Nar…
$79,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
I will sell the estate in a picturesque place of the Myadel district! The village of Strugol…
$51,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
