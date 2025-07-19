Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myory
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Myory, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Myory, Belarus
4 room apartment
Myory, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
Bright spacious four-room apartment with two loggias. Good planning. The windows go both way…
$38,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go