Apartments with garage for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
$135,000
