  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzel District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Naracki selski Savet
9
Miadziel
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
For sale agro-stead complex " Forest Manor ", Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of land Myadel …
$250,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Narach, Belarus
Apartment
Narach, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms for sale. apartment with a renovation In the most beautiful resort city of the Repub…
$63,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
3 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
5 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale estate 2014 built, ready to live. The resort area. Lake Naroch and sanatorium Prioz…
$87,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
Imagine a place where time seems to have stopped and nature reveals its most beautiful secre…
$75,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miadziel, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Miadziel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
A two -level apartment is sold in a suburb of Myadel, in the picturesque village of Boyars, …
$25,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale unique Manor for sale! Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village. Nationa…
$420,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bayary, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bayary, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a two-level apartment in the suburb of Myadel, in the picturesque village of Boyary…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miadziel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Miadziel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful place to live, the house is located in Myadel A large number of forests and lakes …
$75,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
$135,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a unique offer for a recreation center - two houses near the lake in the village of…
$51,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miadziel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Miadziel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
If you are looking for a cozy apartment in a quiet and beautiful place, then this offer is f…
$34,900
Leave a request

