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Cottages with garden for sale in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Muchaviec, Belarus
Cottage
Muchaviec, Belarus
Area 176 m²
Object code 30224: We work from the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency…
$99,900
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