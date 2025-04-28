Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Muhavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Muhavec, Belarus
Cottage
Muhavec, Belarus
Area 430 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful residential house with a fabulous estate in a uniquely beautiful…
$246,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go