Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miotcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
3
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 220 m² in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes