Commercial real estate in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Restaurant 220 m² in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Commercial property 237 m² in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 237 m²
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for sale. Plot of land with an area of ​​12.5 acres. Ownership of land - lease. Goo…
$7,900
Shop 348 m² in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 348 m²
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale specialized retail building in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total area 358.1 sq.m…
$9,800
