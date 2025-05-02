Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Metcanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus

Manufacture 429 m² in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Manufacture 429 m²
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 429 m²
A building for meat processing production is for sale, located at the address: Minsk region,…
$490,000
