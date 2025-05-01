Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mihanavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 180 m²
12 km from Minsk for sale a new house on a private property! Serafimovo, Field Street, 53 …
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
House
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Dream House in Mihanovic ❤️ Spacious house with a large plot of 12 km from Minsk - comfort a…
$169,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go