Residential properties for sale in Mazyr District, Belarus

2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a warm brick house at the address: Mozyr, street. Proletar…
$29,900
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
One-room apartment for sale at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 21b.The apartment is …
$27,000
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$29,500
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a warm brick house, located at the address: Mozyr, Polisss…
$22,900
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
A two -room apartment is sold at the address: st. The faith of the Khorozha d.4. The apartme…
$14,000
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 3-room apartment in the city of Mozyr Boulevard of Youth 5. Rooms isolated area of …
$34,900
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1-room sq. Small-family type at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 14. (near t…
$18,000
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 4-room apartment at the address: 14 Neftestrotytel Street.Total area of 58.2 sq.m.,…
$30,900
5 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
5 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious 5-room apartment is sold at the address: Mozyr, friendship Boulevard d.10. Warm …
$37,500
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment with good repair, located at the address: Mozyr street Internation…
$33,900
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/10
For sale bright cozy one-room apartment in good neat condition, located at the address: Mozy…
$30,500
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 252 m²
For sale two-storey brick house with a swimming pool at the address: Mozyr, street. 93A Inte…
$115,000
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The documents are ready for sale! The land is decorated. It's legal!A residential house for …
$38,500
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a classy 3-room apartment in a brick house at the address: Polesskaya Street, 56. T…
$33,500
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale 3-room apartment in a developed area at the address: Kotlovets street 19.The total …
$48,000
House in Kozenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kozenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A block house with an attic with a total area of ​​126.6 m2 in the Mozyr district in the vil…
$92,900
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
One-room apartment for sale at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 69.The apartment is l…
$25,000
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a bright cozy four-room apartment in a neat residential condition, located at th…
$31,500
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 2-room apartment in good neat condition with a total area on the National Security …
$34,900
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment at the address: Leninskaya Street, 75.The total area is 44.50. Apa…
$20,500
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 844 m²
For sale one-storey wooden house in the city of Mozyr on Frunze street. PVC windows, metal f…
$30,000
House in Lucazevicy, Belarus
House
Lucazevicy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique offer for a large family, in a picturesque place and convenient location from the cit…
$49,900
House in Babranaty, Belarus
House
Babranaty, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A brick house is sold in a picturesque place in the village of Bobrenyata on Chkalov Street.…
$32,900
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
A cozy bright 3-room apartment is sold in good condition, located at the address: Mozyr, ul.…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
A 2-room apartment on the 4th floor in a five-story brick house is sold. An apartment with a…
$23,300
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in a neat residential condition with a total area of 48.69 m2, loc…
$27,900
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2-room apartment at the address: Mozyr, student street 54. The total area of the NS…
$21,000
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale bright and cozy 4-room apartment. Well-planned. On the third floor. Brick House, 19…
$63,000
