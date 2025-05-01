Houses for sale in Mazyr District, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 252 m²
For sale two-storey brick house with a swimming pool at the address: Mozyr, street. 93A Inte…
$115,000
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The documents are ready for sale! The land is decorated. It's legal!A residential house for …
$38,500
House in Kozenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kozenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A block house with an attic with a total area of ​​126.6 m2 in the Mozyr district in the vil…
$92,900
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 844 m²
For sale one-storey wooden house in the city of Mozyr on Frunze street. PVC windows, metal f…
$30,000
House in Lucazevicy, Belarus
House
Lucazevicy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique offer for a large family, in a picturesque place and convenient location from the cit…
$49,900
House in Babranaty, Belarus
House
Babranaty, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A brick house is sold in a picturesque place in the village of Bobrenyata on Chkalov Street.…
$32,900
