  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Masty District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Masty District, Belarus

Dubnenski selski Savet
3
3 room house in Harcica, Belarus
3 room house
Harcica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
General information about the house: the year of construction – 2008, total area – 84.4 sq.m…
$34,900
