Residential properties for sale in Masty District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the very center of Mosty at the address: Lenin Street,…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a three-room apartment in the city center at ul.Klary Zetkin, 9. The apartment i…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Lunna, Belarus
House
Lunna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
House in the agro-town of Lunno, Mostovo district on the school, 1 near the Neman.The land p…
$26,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Harcica, Belarus
3 room house
Harcica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
General information about the house: the year of construction – 2008, total area – 84.4 sq.m…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Dubna, Belarus
House
Dubna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
$6,000
Leave a request
House in Harcica, Belarus
House
Harcica, Belarus
Area 49 m²
• Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Hartitsa.…
$27,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a spacious three-room apartment with a large kitchen in a very popular brick house …
$35,700
Leave a request
5 room house in Lunnenski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Lunnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern spacious 1-storey house with an attic in the village of Meshetniki on t…
$195,000
Leave a request
Room in Kurylavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Kurylavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 577 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a hunting farm located in the picturesque Grodno r…
$1,70M
Leave a request

