Commercial real estate in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
3
Krasnenski selski Savet
3
7 properties total found
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 2 000 m²
Sale of an unfinished construction project of a bakery in the urban settlement of Radoshkovi…
$520,000
Shop 367 m² in Krasnaye, Belarus
Shop 367 m²
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Floor 1/1
Store building for sale with opportunityreprofiling under other optionscommercial activity a…
$30,000
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$97,000
Manufacture 322 m² in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 322 m²
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building   Business   with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstruction for ot…
$18,000
Warehouse in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Warehouse
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$98,000
Commercial property 773 m² in Krasnaye, Belarus
Commercial property 773 m²
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 773 m²
Floor 1/1
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
$39,000
Shop 344 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 344 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping room and 3 car boxes in the heart of Molodechno ❤️ A great place to do business in …
$199,000
Property types in Maladzyechna District

